The CEO, Strategic Outsourcing Ltd. Lagos, Dr. Femi Ogunlowo, has been conferred with the title of Fellow, The Association of Outsourcing Professionals of Nigeria (AOPN) at the just concluded 2020 Induction and Investiture of the Association. He was inducted alongside seven other distinguished professional members and corporate bodies. The event was presided by National President of the association, Dr. Obiora Madu.

In his keynote address, the guest speaker, Mr. Femi Boyede, a Canada-based export development expert, admonished the outsourcing professionals, corporate and individuals and the newly inducted corporate bodies and other fellows of the outsourcing body, to chart a viable roadmap of continued departure from the past and to aggressively assist the populace and the nation’s leaders to create a virile economic growth and expansion. This is because, as he said, government alone, cannot do it all to improve the economy.

To this end, he charged the privileged, the newly inducted fellows and other corporate bodies; associates of the body especially, Senator Dr. Gbolahan Dada, among others to revitalize the legislative mechanism to enact the enduring regulatory legislation to further enhance its professional stability and excellence to the advancement of the members of the body and the nation at large.

Others conferees included: Senator Dr. Prince Gbolahan Dada, CEO, Lington and Bernie Consulting Ltd; Mazi Sony Allison, founder/executive chairman, GMC Logistics Ltd; Roselyn Onalaja, Managing Director Stresert; Mr. Taiwo Ajibola, CEO MDS Logistics; Mr. Kofi Sagoe, Managing Director, VT Leasing Ltd. and Mrs. Ololade Ogunlusi, managing director, H.R Index Ltd. Seven corporate bodies were also formally inducted and recognised.