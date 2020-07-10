Consultant pathologist and medical expert, Femi Oyedeji, has been appointed as the new Managing Director for Fitplus Healthcare Limited.

The seasoned administrator and highly respected hematologist with vast experience in conceptualization, establishment and management of diagnostic, will oversee Fitplus’ full laboratory facility and business operations in Lagos as well as its trade partnership with medical institutions across the country.

Until his appointment, Oyedeji was the Chief Executive of Afriglobal Medicare Ltd., Ikeja, Lagos. He has also worked with Clinix Healthcare, Ilupeju, Lagos where he held sway as Director, Medical Services and Quality Assurance in 2013, and then rose to become the Chief Medical Director in 2015. Oyedeji was equally a pioneer Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Mecure Healthcare, Oshodi, Lagos from 2010 to 2012. And from 2005 to 2008, the Fellow, National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria held the post of Senior Registrar, Department of Hematology & Blood Transfusion at University of Lagos Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba, Lagos.

The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of Fitplus, Dr. Ahmed Omilana, announced Oyedeji’s appointment at the inauguration of the outfit’s Board of Directors and commissioning of its complex in Lagos recently.

Speaking on his appointment, a vividly excited Oyedeji said: “I am happy to come on board of Fitplus Healthcare, which has a clear cut vision to be the leader in the health sector. I have always loved to set the pace in my various engagements at the top management level of medical diagnostics and laboratory services. I promise to deploy my skills, expertise and experience, with solid technical and practical knowledge balanced with emphasis on positive customer service and delivery of quality results, towards closing the health service delivery gap that exists in Nigeria. We will give patients, partners and other healthcare providers the highest standard of care in order to deliver the best healthcare services through innovations and advanced technology.