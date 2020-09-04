As the Kosofe II seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly continues to remain vacant, Femi Saheed, a “worthy, experienced, loyal, passionate and committed ageless personality, has set his sights on the Kosofe II Constituency office on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as a result of demise of former assemblyman, Barrister Tunde Buraimoh.

Femi Saheed disclosed this at his Lagos home, as he said he already served meritoriously in various capacities as youth leader of Ward ‘F’ in Ikosi/Isheri Local Council.

The APC hierarchy was satisfied with his efforts and contributions even as they deemed him fit to represent his constituency for over six years in acting capacity and state secretary. Other areas where he held sway included state scribe for Intra-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in the state. He has equally stood for APC as the state secretary IPAC in Lagos for over two decades till date.

Saheed, who served in various financial institutions for over two decades, where he emerged as a chief operation officer in one of Nigeria’s foremost banks, is a grassroots politician. He attended Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, for his first degree and Lagos State University, where he graduated with a master’s degree in Management Environmental Science.

Saheed has assured his numerous supporters and fans of his intension to contribute from where the late Buraimoh stopped, saying he represented Kosofe II Constituency well: “I intend to consolidate, surpass my late predecessor’s contribution in Kosofe II Constituency. Barrister Tunde Buraimoh did well for our constituency. So shall I be a good ambassador for my constituency in Kosofe II and all voters,” he said.