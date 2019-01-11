1. Feminists hate men No, they do not. Feminism is a global struggle against all forms of patriarchal oppression. Anyone who believes this is a feminist. Patriarchy derives its power from the control of all economic, political, social, cultural and religious systems. These systems and structures are controlled by men with some women drafted in to ensure that the systems are sustainable. Feminists hate these systems, not individual men. There are men who also do not agree that women should be oppressed and they too join hands with women in solidarity. 2. Feminists do not marry or cannot stay married Another lie. Feminists do marry and stay married. They, however, will not stay married to men who are afraid of powerful, ambitious women, men who are threatened by a woman’s success and a man who needs to establish his manhood through physical and emotional abuse. When feminists marry, they seek relationships grounded in love, mutual respect and shared values. We want every woman to be respected for the choices she makes. A woman can choose to marry, divorce, if she has to, remarry, if she wants to, or be single. There should be no judgement for the choices that women make, even if sometimes the choices might be considered poor ones. The operative word here is ‘choice.’ 3. Feminism is alien to Africa This is a myth based on ignorance of our history and the lives of our female ancestors. In almost every African community, there is a history of resistance to patriarchal power and control. It might have been one woman or a group of women, but we always had women who said ‘no.’ No to the abuse of women. No to being married off to a brother of her late husband. No to the circumcision of her daughter or her granddaughter. No to the kings and nobles who were always preying on the poor and vulnerable. We had women like Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Margaret Ekpo and Gambo Sawaba. These women were not called feminists, but we know that what they stood for was the desire to see an end to the marginalisation of women. And that is what feminism is about. 4. Feminists are anti-religion Another popular myth. Feminists are not anti-religion. Feminists are against the distortion of the word of God in all the world’s major religions, which create a universe in which women are perpetual second-class citizens. There are feminists who are women of faith, and who have insisted on more progressive interpretations of religious doctrines in ways that are spiritually empowering for women.

5. Feminists are elite, educated women fighting for themselves This is a very convenient argument that is used to divide and rule women. The big picture agenda of the feminist movement is to create a world in which all women (and men) can be productive, resourceful citizens. Majority of women live in rural areas, with minimal access to basic resources. The feminist movement has been responsible for placing gender, development and women’s human rights on global and local agendas. Feminists are keenly aware of the diversities we have as women – age, class, location, physical ability, education, marital status and so on. What we all have in common is the need for personhood. If feminists advocate a bill to protect women from violence, all women benefit. If feminists hold governments accountable for women’s reproductive health and rights, all women who might have been victims of maternal mortality will be saved. 6. Feminists want to control the world like men do A famous myth that is gaining currency, with the incremental gains that women are making in all areas. Feminists know what it is like to be marginalised by patriarchy, so we have no interest in a matriarchy, which would simply mean women replacing men as oppressors. Feminists are mothers of sons, daughters of men, and they have brothers. They do not want to see the men in their lives reduced to second-class citizens. Feminists want a world that is equitable, where there is equality of opportunity, and where roles and responsibilities are negotiated and shared based on context and circumstance. Feminists know that healthy relationships are the bedrock of any community. Most of the dysfunction we are experiencing now is as a result of the need for power and dominance by one gender over the other, with little consideration for our changing social dynamics. 7. Feminists are rude and arrogant When a woman has an alternative viewpoint, she is considered rude and arrogant. When men have divergent views, they are ‘good thinkers’ or ‘reflective.’ We, however, do have some women who can be mean and nasty, but this does not make them feminists.