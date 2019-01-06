Allnigeriasoccer.com can exclusively report that it is looking likely that former Watford striker Odion Ighalo will return to Europe in the January transfer window as Turkish Super Lig clubs Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are interested in his signature.

The future of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations leading marksman has been a subject of speculation, as many would expect, following the demotion of Changchun Yatai from the Chinese Super League.

This website can report with certainty that Southampton have not officially approached Ighalo about a transfer to the club amid rumours linking him with a switch to the St Mary’s Stadium.

Having said that, three to four Premier League clubs are exploring ways to sign the Changchun Yatai frontman this month.

Turkish rivals Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have expressed the most serious interest in signing Ighalo as the two teams are still holding discussions with the player and his entourage.

Ighalo was the most prolific Nigeria international in the 2018 calendar year with 27 goals for club and country.