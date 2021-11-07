HABER16 reports that two of Turkey’s most prominent clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, have indicated an interest in Trabzonspor attacking ace Anthony Nwakaeme to sign him on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

With less than a year left on his current deal, Nwakaeme is yet to sign a contract extension with Trabzonspor, encouraging other clubs to try and convince the Nigerian to switch sides.