HABER16 reports that two of Turkey’s most prominent clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, have indicated an interest in Trabzonspor attacking ace Anthony Nwakaeme to sign him on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.
With less than a year left on his current deal, Nwakaeme is yet to sign a contract extension with Trabzonspor, encouraging other clubs to try and convince the Nigerian to switch sides.
The 32-year-old joined the Black Sea Storm in August 2018 on a three-year deal and had it extended in 2019 until June next year.
The highlight of Nwakaeme’s time at Trabzonspor is a Turkish Cup win in 2020, a Super Cup triumph in 2021, and a Super Lig runners-up medal last year.
It could get even better for the one-cap Super Eagles star as Trabzonspor presently lead the Turkish league table after 11 rounds of matches.
Abdullah Avci’s men have won eight games, losing none, while holding a four-point lead over second- place Hatayspor.
Nwakaeme has played a vital role in that brilliant run, contributing five goals and two assists in ten appearances.
Transfermarkt rates the Nigerian international, who joined Trabzonspor for €1.1 million, at €5 mil- lion (about N2.4 billion).
