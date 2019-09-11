Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses’ dream of having his loan deal at Fenerbahçe converted to a permanent contract may not see the light of the day after all.

Soccernet.ng learnt that the Turkish club appears to have been waded off due to Moses’ £75,000-a-week wages, in addition to the fee required to sign him.

The Nigerian international, who has been on the radar of Inter Milan’s manager, Antonio Conte, at the just concluded summer transfer window, joined Fenerbahçe in January 2019, from parent club, Chelsea.

He was instrumental to the team’s progress last season, where he netted four goals in 14 Super Lig appearances.

With his contract set to expire in 2021, there are indications that the former Wigan star may return to Chelsea if Fernabache fails to reach an agreement with the London Club.