After returning back to his parent club, AS Monaco, from the Turkish Super Lig side, Galatasaray, Nigeria’s Super Eagles’ striker Henry Onyekuru might be on his way back to Turkey, BSNSports.com.ng reported.

The French Lique One, AS Monaco recalled the Nigerian international last week retuned after the conclusion of his loan spell with Galatasaray.

Another Turkish Super Lig side, Fenerbahce had indicated interest and tabled €3 million to secure Onyekuru services on loan for 2 years.

Greek side, Olympiakos was the first side to approach Monaco for the service of former Anderlecht of Belgium attacker on loan before Galatasaray also tried to extend his stay, but the former French Ligue One champion insisted that they want an outright buyer for the player.

The player is now back in France with AS Monaco, preparing for the new season but it’s left to be seen if the player will return to Turkey or another country.