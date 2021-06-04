Fenerbahce have started negotiations with Monaco regarding a potential swap deal for Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru, according to Fotospor.

The Turkish giants are open to including Nigerian-born winger Bright Osayi-Samuel in the deal that will take Onyekuru to the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

Osayi-Samuel only joined the Yellow-Navy Blues from Queens Park Rangers in January after the Turkish side won the race to his signature among several interested clubs.

The 23-year-old failed to sparkle for Fenerbahce in the 18 matches he featured in the Super Lig over the second half of the season.