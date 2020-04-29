English Premier League legend, Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to make a move for Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi in the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Leicester’s James Maddison are the top two names being bandied about as potential reinforcements, but Ferdinand advised manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to add Ndidi, Thomas Partey and Saul to his transfer wish list.

“I’d maybe go get Partey from Atletico Madrid or Ndidi from Leicester,” Ferdinand said on The Beautiful Game podcast, according to Goal.com.

“I like Saul Niguez. He’s a very, very good player in midfield.”

Manchester United under Jose Mourinho attempted to sign Ndidi during his time with Racing Genk, but Leicester City eventually won the race for his services.

The Nigerian international recently stated that he’s committed to Leicester despite speculation linking him with moves to Manchester United, Barcelona and Arsenal.

Despite struggling with a knee injury, Ndidi had made 29 appearances in all competitions this season.