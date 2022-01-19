From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) in Kebbi state, has completed 10 road projects appropriated to the state under the special maintenance repairs and special intervention of COVID-19 projects in 2021.

The agency’s Maintenance Engineer in the state, Mr Rilwanu Usman, who confirmed this while speaking with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday said that the projects were completed in view of their economic and agricultural importance to people of the state.

According to him, “the works completed under special maintenance repairs are, construction of access road in Adamu Augie College of Education (COE), Argungu, which is 1.0 kilometre of access road constructed and about 750m line drain provided.

“Construction of culvert and drainage along Lailaba to Yeldu phase one, which was an additional 4.0 kilometres of earth road constructed with eight number culverts provided as well as culverts in 2.5 kilometres of road surface dressing as we are working within the limited fund.

“Special repairs of Malando-Ngaski–Warra Road, which is special repairs, involving patching of potholes, scraping of some section of about 2 kilometres in length, repaired with asphalt, among others.

“Emergency repairs of scoured pile caps of bridge three in the flood-prone Fadama section of Argungu- Bui road. Special maintenance repairs of Tuga- Ka’oje road which is 0.72 of failed section fully repaired, involving potholes, among others,” he said.

Usman added that there were also five projects under the COVID19 special intervention programme which were competed in 2021.

He said: “There was general maintenance of Birnin Kebbi-Jega- Sokoto road which is 1.7 kilometre of distress pavement strengthened with wearing course and overlaid a new layer of asphalt.

“We also have Kalgo- Bunza-Kamba road, which had been giving motorists headache because of failed section and it was repaired with asphalt concrete. Argungu-Bui road, as some failed section of the road, was repaired with asphalt wearing course, patching of potholes and construction of line drain.

“We have also completed 2.3 kilometres of Malando-Ngaski-Warra road, which was the certification of failed section and repairs with asphalt and well as patching of potholes.

“Lastly, Rijau- Ribah-Wasagu road, received attention under the COVID-19 programme as two number culverts were constructed, certified road length of 1.5 kilometres and patched more than 3,000 square meters of potholes under the COVID19 programme,” he said.

On direct labour, he said that the washed-out bridge of Argungu–Bui Road has also been repaired sequel to approval by the Agency’s Managing Director, Nuradeen Rafin-Dadi, in 2021.

“We have done no fewer than 20 direct labour projects last year, and we also have a series of approval to connect key roads with the main federal roads in the state.

“Through the efforts some of the lawmakers in the state, we have installed numerous solar street lights in Koko, and are undergoing construction of drains and other road furniture, among other projects yet to come,” Usman said.

The maintenance engineer commanded FERMA’s MD, lawmakers, Attorney -General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for their efforts in making the state to be among the best in the maintenance of federal roads in the country.