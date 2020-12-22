From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) in Kebbi State has confirmed the completion of two road projects, out of three appropriated to the state in 2020.

The FERMA Maintenance Engineer in Kebbi state, Mr. Rilwanu Usman, stated this while speaking newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

Usman explained that the projects were completed due to the economic and agricultural importance of the projects to the people of the state.

According to him, “the works completed are: Malando- Ngaski – Warra Road, which is special repairs, involving patching of potholes, scraping of some section, about 1.7 kilometres in length and asphalting, among others.

“The contract has achieved 100 per cent completion stage. The other is Lailaba to Yeldu Road, a critical and shortest link between Argungu, Lailaba and Yeldu, a very important town in the state.

“The road serves a lot of commercial purposes, but due to paucity of funds, in 2019, our scope was limited to the construction of culverts at very critical locations.

“In 2019, we constructed eight culverts and cleared road from zero to 14 kilometres. This year, we have increased the work to 15 kilometres with four additional culverts in addition to 2.5 kilometers surface dressing. The road has accomplished its threshold, and what was provided has been exhausted,” he said.

Usman recalled that the agency in 2019, constructed additional 1.8km access road in Adamu Augie College of Education (COE), Argungu, and the reinforcement of 2km line drain.

He said that the contractor handling the Adamu Augie College of Education (COE) is yet to report for the uncompleted project.

On direct labour, he said that wash- out bridge of Argungu – Bui Road, was also repaired sequel to the approval by the Agency’s Managing Director, Nuradeen Rafin-Dadi.

“The bridge has been repaired and the protective works of embankment is ongoing. We have approval to increase one kilometer surface dressing as soon as the contractors resume work in Jan. 2021,” he said.