Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka Vice Chancellor, Charles Esimone, yesterday, flagged-off the construction of the science village access road.

The project is an intervention from the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

Speaking at the event, South East Zonal Coordinator of the agency, B. O. Asuquo, disclosed that a reputable firm had been saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the science village road would be constructed in line with modern innovations.

He said adequate standards and global best practices would be adhered to during the construction and that the firm would ensure the road which connects to the science and technology nerve centre of the university was completed under six weeks as scheduled.

Esimone described the contract award for the construction as a landmark project, saying the road had been in a deplorable state for a long time.

He expressed joy that for the first time in the history of the university, FERMA was handling and supervising a road project in the institution.