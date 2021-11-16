The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), says it has begun rehabilitation of 83km of roads across Bauchi State to enhance safety of motorists.

Mr Nanfan Joroh, the Roads Maintenance Engineeer, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Bauchi.

Joroh listed the uncompleted 38km Bauchi – Ningi road and the 45km Bauchi -Tafawa Balewa – Plateau State boarder road.

He said the roads would be rehabilitated through direct labour, adding that the projects included patching of potholes, repaires of failed sections of the roads and other necessary remedial measures.

Joroh said the projects were expected to be completed within two weeks as experts had been deployed to the affected roads for immediate action.

He said the agency would continue to monitor the worthiness of all federal roads in the state for prompt action in case of emergencies.

While appreciating the cooperation of the stakeholders, Joroh commended the state government for its support to the agency, saying that, “we would continue to work together.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FERMA had so far rehabilitated hundreds of kilometers of roads in Bauchi State, to ease transportation diffculties and ensure safety of road users. (NAN)