The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Kebbi State office has restored two collapsed bridges linking various communities in Argungu local government and Niger Republic.

It will be recalled that few bridges within Argungu council linking Augie and Niger Republic were damaged by flood due to over flow of River Rima following torrential rains a few weeks ago.

While speaking with newsmen, FERMA’s engineer in-charge of Kebbi State, Malam Rilwanu Usman, said that his team of engineers had been working on the section of the road for the past 10 days.

According to him, “as you can see, the bridge number three along Argungu -Bui road whose approach was cut-off by heavy floods, thereby causing untold hardship to the people of that community has been restored today.

“We are able to open the road today, while the work progresses on bridge number five to avert cut-off of the entire stretch of Argungu-Bui road,” Usman said.