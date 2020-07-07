Portuguese sensation, Bruno Fernandes has dethroned Odion Ighalo as Manchester United’s Goal of the Month winner, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.
The January signing from Sporting CP, Manchester United’s Player of the Month for June, won a club double after his second effort against Brighton and Hove Albion was voted the most eye-catching goal scored by a United player last month.
Fernandes saw off competition from Ighalo, Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood to win the accolade.
The former Nigeria international was nominated for his acrobatic effort in the Red Devils’ 2-1 win against Norwich City in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.
Of the five goals netted by Ighalo since his arrival at Old Trafford, only two were shortlisted for the Goal of the Month – his strike against Club Brugge and one of his efforts in the win at Derby County.
The former Super Eagles striker, who has accumulated 12 appearances in a Man chester United shirt, won the Goal of the Month award for March 2020 for his effort against LASK in the Europa League.
