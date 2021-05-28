By Joseph Osom

Fernet-Branca, an Italian makers of premium herbal bitters, will, today, treat its numerous consumers to free tasting of its product. Making this known, Mr. Joseph Okonkwo, the General Manager, Ekulo Group, the distributor company, noted that it is giving out the invite to consumers in its Lagos model store (Ekulo Wine World), with rewards on every purchase.

Activities at the event which henceforth will hold every last Saturday of the month, will include brand introduction, with highlights on its health benefits and free sampling of the many exciting ways to enjoy the brand.

Fernet-Branca herbal bitters are made from aging wine, herbs and spices. Its recipe is a special journey through 27 herbs, roots and spices that make up its secret and unique special formula.