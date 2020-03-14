Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ferries and boats without navigational equipment will no longer be permitted to transport passengers and goods on waterways in the country.

The Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) George Moghalu, made this known in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, while addressing relevant stakeholders during his tour of the Abeokuta Area Office of the Authority.

He also declared that the Authority will be strict with its safety rules and regulations in order to ensure that the country’s waterways are free of boat mishaps.

According to Moghalu, the Authority as a regulatory agency of transportation on waterways, will continue to support the operators in the sub-sector, emphasising that all the safety guidelines as laid down by NIWA must be followed to the letter.

He said that apart from ensuring that only vessels equipped with navigational systems are allowed to operate, operators must also provide life jackets for passengers noting such operators must also be certified for operations by the Authority.

According to him, most accidents on waterways occur at night and early part of the morning, stressing that era of using rickety vessels to convey goods and passengers on waterways would no longer be tolerated.

Moghalu, who noted that he embarked on the tour in order to assess performance of the Abeokuta Area Office and interact with relevant stakeholders, disclosed that NIWA had commenced training for boat drivers and vessel operators on safety guidelines.

While saying that his agency will continue to enlighten Nigerians on the need to embrace water transport, the NIWA boss noted several safety standards had been put in place to make water transport safe.