From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi Government has procured 100 trailers of fertilisers at the cost of N120 million to be distributed to farmers at a subsidised rate of N500 per bag.

Governor Bala Mohammed made the disclosure when he launched the 2021 farming season with a directive to the state fertiliser blending company to sell the commodity directly to farmers to save them from the trouble of shylock marketers.

The launch was carried out at Soro town in Ganjuwa Local Government Area, yesterday.

The governor directed that Urea fertiliser should be sold at the rate of N11, 000 per bag which is a subsidised rate given that government bought them at the rate of N11, 500.

He also directed that NPK brand of fertilisers be sold at the rate of N9,000 per bag subsidising the sum of N500, having bought it at N9,500 per bag from the Federal Government. He said his administration would continue to create an enabling environment for farmers.

The governor assured that his administration would continue to promote agricultural production in order to ensure food availability and curb hunger and poverty in the state.

Governor Mohammed directed that assorted fertilisers should be readily available for farmers across the state.

“We hope that what we have done will spur our farmers to come out and buy directly from the government away from the shylock marketers who always capitalise on the situation to increase prices far beyond the reach of peasants,” he said.

The governor also warned that government would deal with any official caught selling above government price, calling on farmers to report anyone trying to make things difficult for them.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.