Joe Effiong, Uyo

Management of Greenwell Technologies, a fertilizer blending factory plant, located in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has lamented high cost of production occasioned by the enormous amount spent on energy.

The company Managing Director, Johnny Udo, stated this yesterday when members of Correspondents’ Chapel of the state council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), went on facility tour of the factory as part of activities marking the chapel’s press week.

He said he promised to pay PHED half a million naira monthly in order for his company to have constant power but to no avail.

“I spend about N1.4 million a month on diesel. If I am lucky, I have light for five minutes or two minutes for a whole week. So, we depend on diesel. We have 500KVA generator because if we don’t have light we cannot operate this machines.

“When I first decided to do this business, my concern was commitment. We turnout about 300 metric tonnes a day, sometimes 200 depending on the need and availability of raw materials. Two of our raw materials are imported and the rest are purchased locally.

“Most of the products have been sold out. Last month we shipped 4,000 metric tonnes to Nassarawa and some other states. We still have about 59 trucks that will go to Rivers State whenever they are ready to pick,” he said.

Udo said the company has been making progress following high demands/patronage for the product from many states across the country, adding that the company has also started blending fertilizer for coconut farms.