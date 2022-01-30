Introduction

Love is central to the Christian life. The command to love should not be taken for granted if we are to please God and manifest His glory on earth.

A. The ultimate model of love

God the father…

1 John 4:7-12 “Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and every one that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God. He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love. In this was manifested the love of God toward us, because that God sent his only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through him. Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that he loved us, and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins. Beloved, if God so loved us, we ought also to love one another. No man hath seen God at any time. If we love one another, God dwelleth in us, and his love is perfected in us.”

Indeed, “love covers over a multitude of sins”, are very powerful words. Because God is love; His very nature led Him to wash away all the ugly darkness, pain, suffering, and evil of this diseased state humanity has put itself in with the ALL POWERFUL blood of the Lamb. GOD let loose His own life-force to give us a chance at freedom. If only we will believe it & take this precious gift with gratitude and OBEDIENCE.

Christ Jesus, our Lord…

John 15:12-14 “This is my commandment, That ye love one another, as I have loved you. Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. Ye are my friends, if ye do whatsoever I command you.”

B. The unlimited source of love

The Holy Spirit…

Romans 5:3-5 “And not only so, but we glory in tribulations also: knowing that tribulation worketh patience; And patience, experience; and experience, hope: And hope maketh not ashamed; because the love of God is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost which is given unto us.”

Galatians 5:22-23 “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, Meekness, temperance: against such there is no law.”

C. The method of love

1. Seek the greatest good of others.

2. Love is at the foundation of: Forgiveness, Reconciliation, Hospitality, Pursuit of peace, Care giving.

1 Corinthians 13:4-8 “Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up, Doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil; Rejoiceth not in iniquity, but rejoiceth in the truth; Beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things. Charity never faileth:”

We see a classic example of love in the story of THE GOOD SAMARITAN. – Luke 10:25-37

Jesus’ command to us is to love one another. As Christians, we should love one another earnestly.

Why should we love one another that way?

1. We should love one another earnestly because Christ’s return is imminent.

2. We should love one another earnestly because love maintains our unity with one another.

Conclusion

Of all of God’s attributes, LOVE is the greatest of them all. We must humble ourselves. When the love of Christ is manifested in us, we will be able to love the unlovable. We must manifest the fruits of the Holy Spirit (1 Peter 4:7-10). We must have fervent love for one another. Do not think yourself so holy and righteous when love is not in you.

The gift(s) that we have been given by the Lord is not for us or our benefits but it is to use it to bless and minister to others so the GLORY will be given to GOD. So we are to use it as stewards of God and do it out of LOVE, and not for our own needs. We must check our motives when we say we are doing these things and using our gifts for the kingdom of God.

A Call to take a Decision

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse our with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God from now on. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]