Perpetua Egesimba

Festac Town in Lagos has come alive as no fewer than 150 vendors and major brands in the commerce and industrial sectors have lined up for the on-going Megacity Fair amidst games and raffle draws.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, the Organiser of the Fair, Ifeoma Nora Emenahi stated that the big shots in the commerce and industrial sector of the economy gathered to interface with the micro and small enterprises for networking and intelligence sharing to boost their businesses.

According to her, the participants and visitors at the fair ground had more than trading experience as raffle draws were incorporated into this year’s edition of the fair and both vendors and buyers are expected to win lots of prizes.

She added that experts drawn from across the globe who graced the occasion arranged a master class session to impact knowledge to women and young people in the area of Gele auto making, beautiful facinators, Turban and other artistic trade that can make one independent economically.