The Rotary Club of Festac Central, with the approval of the chairman of the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, Valentine Buraimoh, last week, embarked on a tree-planting project on the Amuwo/Festac Link Bridge Road, Lagos.

The project, which is in consonance with the “Support Environment” initiative, a novel area of focus in the service project arm of Rotary International, was created to engage Rotarians as ambassadors of beautiful and safe environments by planting more trees in their communities, to reduce the harmful effects of the ozone on inhabitants of the earth, and to promote healthier well-being by planting more trees.

The club’s president, Rotarian Benjamin Sawyerr (PHF), chairman of the Support Environment Rotary International, District 9110, PP Effedi Jelily, in company with other district officials, were all on hand to plant trees in support of the ideals of Rotary, to the delight of members of the club who also turned out en masse at the event.