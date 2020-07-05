Peter Anosike

Residents of FESTAC Town in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State have appealed to the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to attend to their plight.

The appeal is coming on the heels of incessant accidents at the popular Agboju Bus Stop at Second Avenue Junction. According to the residents, the increasing spate of accidents is not unconnected with arbitrary building construction by a developer popularly known as Hajiya, who has converted the spot to commercial shops despite the warning by the Ministry of Environment in Amuwo Odofin Local Government.

They alleged that the shops violated the right of way of vehicles, resulting to accidents. One of the concerned residents who identified himself as John Okeke, speaking with Sunday Sun, said: “I want to appeal to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Executive Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government and the Iyaloja of Lagos State, Mrs Shade Tinubu Ojo, to come to our aid. Accidents have become a daily occurrence around Agboju market because of the conversion of the bus stop to shops.”