By Sunday Ani

The Rotary Club of Lagos Festac Cosmopolitan has installed Christiana Ogedi Akaeze as the third president of the club.

In her address at the occasion, Akaeze pledged to dedicate herself to serve in order to ensure the 2022/23 Rotary year was memorable, not only for herself but also for the entire members of the club.

She promised to provide the required leadership, inspiration and motivation, saying, “I will put time, talent and treasure at the disposal of the club. I will be a good example; one that will maintain a high level of integrity and personal conduct, competence and tolerance.”

She also promised to cultivate friendship and build team spirit, even as she assured that she would not compromise standards.

She asked for the cooperation of members and the public to be able to collectively meet the challenges ahead, even as she promised to use the best practices to preside over a functional and effective Rotary Club.

She outlined the Club’s goals for the 2022/23 rotary year to include, increasing the Club’s membership, supporting Rotary Foundation, supporting Polio eradication efforts, supporting the district DEWEFF Fund and sponsoring 10 youths from the Festac community to Rotary youth leadership award.

She equally noted that the Club has earmarked N10.5 million to undertake projects such as Rotary diagnostics, Rotary safe birth kits, Rotary micro lending, and the corrective eye surgeries for cataract and glaucoma in the next 365 days.