The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, has assured the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC) of his support for the commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC’77).

Onyeama in a statement on Friday gave the assurance when the Director-General of CBAAC, Chief Oluwabunmi Amao paid a courtesy visit to his office on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CBAAC is saddled with the responsiblity of commemorating FESTAC’77 scheduled for November.

FESTAC '77, also known as the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture (the first was in Dakar, 1966), was a major international festival held in Lagos, from Jan. 15, 1977 to Feb. 12, 1977. The month-long event celebrated African culture and showcased to the world African music, fine art, literature, drama, dance and religion. About 16,000 participants, representing 56 African nations and countries of the African Diaspora, performed at the event.