Ahead of this year’s festive season, Dubai has lined up a slew of performances and activities across the city to make the holiday season worthwhile for visiting tourists. TIMEOUT reviews some of the top festive experiences awaiting visiting families.

The Nutcracker Ballet

The Nutcracker, an indubitable holiday classic, is arriving at Dubai Opera to ring in the festive season with the prestigious St. Petersburg Tchaikovsky Ballet

Theatre and a live orchestra. Known for its hauntingly beautiful score, The Nutcracker is a quintessential holiday show that captures the enchanting spirit of the winter season with eye-catching costumes, sets and masterful choreography.

Handel’s Messiah

The renowned Tchaikovsky Theatre of Ballet Orchestra and newly inaugurated Dubai Opera Festival Chorus are joining forces to present Handel’s Messiah, bringing together over 200 talented musicians on December 8.

Jingle

Bell Favourites at Dubai Opera Favourites a family concert of carols and much-loved Christmas classics is coming to Dubai Opera this December, performed by the London Concert Orchestra Show Band, Capital Voices and West End soloists. With morning, matinee and evening performances, gear up to sing along to festive favourites including ‘Jingle Bell Rock’, ‘Frosty the Snowman’, ‘Silent Night’, ‘Santa Claus Is Coming to Town’, ‘Winter Wonderland’, ‘Let It Snow’ and many more from December 12 to 14.

The Santa Run at Dubai Festival City Set against the background of the Dubai Creek, the latest Santa Run in Dubai will include a 2.5km run for kids and a 5km distance for adults of all skillsets on December 13 at Dubai Festival City.

La Perle by Dragone

As Dubai’s first resident show, La Perle will host 10 performances a week, twice a night, in a purpose-built theatre in the heart of Al Habtoor City. Expect to see 65 world-class performers from 23 countries performing extraordinary acts including acrobatics, contortion, flying, diving and even motorcycles defying gravity amidst state-of-the-art technology that produces waterfalls, torrents and rain on a floor that floods and drains within seconds.

New Year Eve Fireworks

Dubai’s legendary New Year’s celebrations are like no other. Spectacular fireworks illuminate the city’s night skies at popular destinations across the city, including Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Atlantis, The Palm and four incredible displays at Dubai Festival City Mall coupled with the record-breaking IMAGINE light, water and fire show.

Gala Dinners

For those looking for the best ways to celebrate the New Year, Dubai is home to several elegant Gala Dinner celebrations featuring an array of live entertainment and views of the city’s legendary firework displays.

Jumeirah

Beach Hotel is set to usher in the New Year in style at The Enchanted Forest Gala Dinner, featuring a delectable spread of international cuisine in an exclusive setting by the hotel’s beautiful seafront. Diners will also have an opportunity to witness stellar fireworks against the backdrop of the Burj Al Arab hotel.

The world’s most iconic hotel, the Burj Al Arab, is set to ring in 2020 with an ultimate firework display and live performances. The Burj Al Arab Terrace invites guests to unwind with exclusive access to the infinity pool and

Jacuzzis while sipping on bespoke beverages and savouring international cuisines tailor-made by Signature Chefs.