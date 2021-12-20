From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The youths of Onitsha community under the umbrella of the Onitsha Youth Council (OYC) have embarked on palliative works on some failed sections of strategic roads within the Onitsha commercial city of Anambra State.

The youths said that the key objective of the exercise was to support the good works of the government led by Chief Willie Obiano in creating an enabling environment for the residents of Onitsha.

The exercise which started on Sunday 19th December 2021 witnessed works on the following roads: Awka Road, Ugwunobamkpa Road, 3-3 Road and Top Rank Hotels area of Fegge in Onitsha South LGA.

They appreciated and commended the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe (Agbogidi) for his support and visionary youth development agenda, which had positioned the youths as the prime hope for a better society.

The Onitsha youths under the leadership of Hon. Patrick Agha Mba, the National President of Onitsha Youth Council over the years had been showing a high level of sacrifice and commitment in carrying out a lot of community development projects.

Agha Mba said that among these jobs was the Onitsha Youth Road Marshall created in 2016, the platform he said where the youths had been devoting their resources to ensure free flow of traffic during the festive period through control of traffic.

He said that this year’s project took a slightly different approach to the control of traffic, as the youths decided to repair portions of roads in Onitsha that usually cause delays in the movement of traffic.

He said the exercise witnessed a lot of commendations from road users who described it as a welcome development from Onitsha youths; they also wished that youths of other communities would follow the same trend rather than wait for the government to do everything.

Speaking on the exercise, one of the youths of Onitsha community Engr. Emeka Tony Omatah thanked the governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano for embarking on strategic infrastructural development especially his legacy projects, which include the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport.

Omatah was optimistic that the incoming administration of Prof. Charles Soludo would do better in the area of roads, based on his pedigree as well as promise to declare a state of emergency on roads in Anambra state.

The exercise continued today Monday 20th December 2021 with works on, Ojedi Road, Oguta Road, Park Road, Nkisi Road and some other GRA Roads.