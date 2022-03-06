From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Pa. Mathias Keyamo, the father of Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Olorogun Festus Keyamo, SAN, is dead.

Pa Keyamo passed on peacefully at the age of 83 on Saturday, March 5th, 2022 in Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta from where the family hails.

The Minister confirmed the death in a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Media, Mr. Tunde Moshood on Sunday.

Pa. Keyamo who was born on August 23rd, 1938, in Erovie Quarters in Effurun, Delta State, was raised in Kaduna and Ilaro, Ogun State where he met and married his wife, Mrs. Caroline Keyamo (nee Ogunjobi).

‘They immediately relocated to Ughelli in Delta State where he begat all his children, including the present Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Olorogun Festus Keyamo, SAN.

Burial details will be announced later by the family’, the statement added.