Super Eagles striker, Cyriel Dessers has revealed that Feyenoord refused to sign him from Genk permanently because they were unable to meet the Limburgers’ asking price.

Searching for playtime, Dessers left Genk for Feyenoord on a season-long loan deal last summer, and fortunately for the former Utrecht man, he struck gold.

Dessers was one of the hottest strikers in Europe last season. But it was in the Europa Conference League that his quality shone like a million stars. Dessers engraved his name in the history books, becoming the first player to score ten goals in the maiden edition of the ECL.

However, despite his fantastic displays, Feyenoord refused to keep his services permanently even though they had the purchase option.

In an interview with Andrew Randa, the 27-year-old revealed the reason why the former Dutch champions decided against keeping him.

“The money Genk wanted was too much for Feyenoord even though they wanted me but it was too much for them”, Dessers told Andrew Randa.

“I’ve got a few offers so we will see what happens in the next few weeks. Right now it is time for the holidays.

“I’ll go rest and think about football later.”

The disappointment could be a blessing in disguise for the Super Eagles man who recently scored his first international goal.

Fiorentina have been linked with him, and if the deal materializes, he could be playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues for the first time in his career.

