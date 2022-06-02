Feyenoord will not sign Super Eagles star, Cyriel Dessers from Genk permanently. The Super Eagles star will return to Belgium at the expiration of his loan deal with the Europa Conference League finalists.

In search of playing time, the Super Eagles striker joined Feyenoord on a loan deal from Genk last summer.

He had a stellar campaign with the Castle Lords last season, helping them to the UEFA Conference League finals with ten goals and two assists in 13 appearances. Dessers also chipped in with nine goals and two assists in the run-up to his side’s third-place finish in the Eredivisie.

Nonetheless, the future of the former Utrecht man has been in the balance as Feyenoord and Genk have been constant back and forth.

However, the drama between the two sides has come to an end, as Genk have announced that Feyenoord are not interested in signing Dessers permanently, and the Nigerian striker will return to Belgium this summer.

A return to Belgium may not be a bad move for the 27-year-old, as with the likely exit of compatriot Paul Onuachu this summer, Dessers could get more playing time.

