By Rita Okoye, Lagos

Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of ex-Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) has joined other celebrities to pay tribute to late controversial comedienne Ada Jesus.

The mother of four revealed that Ada Jesus, who died of kidney failure, was recuperating and fought to stay alive but the pain she was experiencing was too much to bear.

Precious Chikwendu shared an Instagram video of herself spoon-feeding the late comedienne, with an accompliying message saying:

‘I will remember you with the last few days and the moments i spent with you. You prayed to get better and be different. You listened, was receptive and appreciated the love you got, smiled more, made jokes out everything Kingsley your husband did. A huge part of you wanted to stay but this was just too heavy for your body to take. May the almighty console your husband, he is indeed a good one, console your kids, parents and siblings. Do Rest in the arms of the almighty Mmesoma. Rest in peace Ada Jesus.’

Nollywood actress Monica Friday prayed for the soul of the deceased to rest in peace while asking God to strengthen her family.

‘May her soul rest in peace. God will strengthen her family. Dear legs, you no go carry me waka wrong places. I no go do business with evil people. Dear God make my enemy no ever laugh last.’

For Eva Chris, a social media comedian, who worked with Ada Jesus in some projects, said the time they had spent together was worthwhile.

‘I was invited to the same shoot, I really don’t know anything about Ada Jesus but she was a nice person throughout the shoot. May her soul rest in peace. I also wish her family the fortitude to bear this great loss,’ she told Daily Sun.

Ada Jesus died of kidney failure on Wednesday, April 21, two days after her birthday.

The comedienne’s death also came few days after she was forgiven by Rita Edochie and Prophet Odumeje.