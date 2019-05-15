The Federal Government has abolished the dichotomy between Higher National Diploma (HND) and university degree holders in the services under the supervision of theMinistry of Interior.

The agencies are the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) and Federal Fire Service (FFS).

A statement signed by Al-Hassan Yakmut, secretary of the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB), said the Interior Minister, and Chairman of the services, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd), gave the approval at the board’s meeting held between May 9 and May 10, in Abuja.

Yakmut said after the board’s meeting, a technical committee was immediately set up to work out modalities for the implementation and added that the modalities “included harmonisation of ranks, in accordance with the abolition.”

He said the board also approved the recruitment of 2,200 candidates into the Federal Fire Service and 7,475 candidates into the NPS.

“Dambazau wishes the candidates a successful career in the services and pledges commitment of the board to ensuring adequate pre-deployment training,” he said.

The new policy means HND holders will now be moved from the inspectorate cadre to superintendent cadre, without obtaining any degree certificates; unlike before.