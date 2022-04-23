From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, in Abuja, assured entrepreneurs and investors that fixing infrastructure remains federal government’s top priority.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari gave the assurance when he received Chairman of Dangote Industries Ltd, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and Board members of the Group at the Presidential Villa. He also urged entrepreneurs and investors to channel ideas and resources into areas of the economy that stimulate growth, with long-term effect on job creation and poverty reduction. The president said the challenges in transportation and energy will continue to attract attention for a turnaround, while urging entrepreneurs in the country and foreign investors to focus on areas that will leave lasting legacies of transforming lives.

“Entrepreneurs such as Alhaji Aliko Dangote are unique gifts to their societies and the institutions they build, and they often become the pillars of stable enduring prosperous economies.

“I, therefore, urge other Nigerians in the business sector to emulate this iconic entrepreneur by investing in such enterprises that will in time become worthy legacies as national assets, which will continue to benefit their people for generation after generation, creating firm anchors of enduring prosperity for their citizens,” he said. In his remarks, Dangote said the board was at the State House to express profound appreciation to the president for the great honour to the Dangote Group when he commissioned the new 3m MTPD fertilizer plant, which was the latest subsidiary company of the Dangote Fertilizer Ltd.