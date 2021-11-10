The Federal Government, yesterday, proposed an adjustment in the new revenue formula as it allocated 23:73 per cent to local governments as against 20: 60 per cent.

Other adjustments include, Federal Government, 50:65 per cent as against 52: 68 per cent; state governments, 25; 62 per cent, as against 26:72 per cent while it retained 13 per cent derivative for the oil-producing states.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who made the mind of the Federal Government known to Nigerians, during a public hearing, in Abuja, said that the government considered a number of things before arriving at its conclusion.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

According to Mustapha, the Federal Government considered its increasing visibility in sub-national level responsibilities due to weaknesses at the level, citing primary health care, basic primary education, increasing level of insecurity and increased remittances to state and local governments through Value Added Tax (VAT) sharing formula, where the Federal Government has only 15 per cent and the states and local governments share 50 per cent and 35 per cent respectively.

“In order to appreciate the position of the Federal Government, it is also necessary I share with us the vertical disbursement of the share of 52:68 per cent which is as follow:

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Disbursement of the Federal Government’s share of 52:68 per cent; Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF), 48:50 per cent; FCT, 1: 00 per cent; National Resources Development Fund, 1:68 per cent; Ecological Funds, 1:00 per cent.

“National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), 45 per cent; North East Development Commission (NEDC), National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) and National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW),55 per cent which address ecological challenges of sub-national levels,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .