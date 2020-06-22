Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government on Monday in Abuja admitted owing about 12,000 N-Power beneficiaries their three- month stipends.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, said this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Monday.

She attributed the delay to administrative issues that are currently being resolved.

She said that her ministry is working with the office of the Account General of the Federation to resolve the delay and ensure payment.

‘As far as the ministry is concerned, we have paid N-Power beneficiaries that have been verified and recommended for payment. We have 500,000 N-Power volunteers.

‘Those who are claiming that they have not been paid we are looking into these issues with the Office of the Account General of the Federation.

‘We have had issues around migrating from the platform that we used to operate to the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) platform. So, these are the administrative issues that have hindered the payment of some of the volunteers,’ the minister said.

Umar-Farouk added: ‘There are about 12,000 of them based on our record and, as I am speaking with you, the permanent secretary of the ministry is in the office of the accountant general to sort out these issues and once we get the report, we will make it available to all.’