From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has undocumented Nigerians resident in Equatorial Guinea and unable to renew their permit to vacate immediately in adherence to the advisory issued by the government of that country and avoid sanction.

The Management of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), said the advisory became necessary following a letter from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on the subject matter.

In a statement by Head, Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NiDCOM, Abuja, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, “a report by the Government of Equatorial Guinea on October 17, 2022 was issued, advising undocumented foreigners in their country to leave voluntarily or face government sanction.

“According to the report, this is aimed at curbing elements of sabotage and creating stability in the country of Equatorial Guinea.

“The letter also stated that obtaining one or two-year residence permit by foreigners goes between $410 and $620.

“As a Commission committed to the welfare of its citizens, we advise that Nigerians in Equatorial Guinea should renew their permit if possible, or apply to come back home to Nigeria, if undocumented, to avoid sanctions by the Government of Equatorial Guinea.”