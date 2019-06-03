Federal Government has called for strict adherence to the Diving at Work Regulations, 2018, and the adoption of established good practices, aimed at eliminating hazards associated with diving operations.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, made the call in Abuja at the National Stakeholders’ Awareness and Sensitisation on the Diving at Work Regulations workshop, organised for stakeholders in the diving sector.

The minister, who was represented by the director, human resources management, in the ministry, Ajibola Ibrahim, said despite the high-risk nature of diving operations, Nigeria had hitherto lacked a Diving Regulation.

He noted that the diving industry in the country would henceforth be fully regulated, with the coming on stream of the Diving at Work Regulations, 2018.

Describing diving as a highly hazardous activity conducted in a non-respirable environment, with the divers risking drowning, injuries, diseases and death, Ngige noted that, “The development and adoption of the Diving at Work Regulations 2018 will provide the much needed Safety and Health guidance to the diving industry. The Diving Regulations will provide the legal framework to regulate all diving operations carried out offshore, inshore and onshore within the territorial waters of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He further stated that the regulations would guide the implementation of intervention and inspection programmes, to reduce occupational hazards related to the diving sector, which would ultimately lead to higher productivity in that industry.