From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said that the Federal Government will forge a strategic alliance with Kano state government to enable critical stakeholders in the development of Science, Technology and Development (STI) in the state.

In a statement released by his media aide Josephine Ademu, the Minister during a working visit to Bayero University Kano (BUK) on Monday in Kano,said the alliance, will birth an effective coordination so that tertiary academic research institutes could engage the Organised Private Sector (OPS) in the development of abundant agricultural, mineral and human resources in the state.

According to the Minister, the FMSTI will work closely with both the government and people of the State in harnessing the power of STI to harvest the abundant resources of the State for the benefit of all.

Dr. Onu said frantic efforts are being made to ensure that the OPS and R&D/Academic institutions forge strategic alliances that emphasize more on industry & services demand-driven R&D programmes, projects and activities.

The benefits of the strategic alliance will ensure that scientific research findings in our laboratories can easily be converted into products and services needed in our markets and shops. Adding that Intellectual property can then be protected through patents, with tremendous financial reward for the scientists and institutions involved.

On the recent change of name of the Ministry to Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) from the previous Federal Ministry of Science and Technology (FMST), he stressed the FMSTI is now the custodian of Innovation development in Nigeria and for continuous quality improvement of existing traditional technologies.

He informed the BUK faculty that Kano State has been selected as the Headquarters of the Technology and Innovation Centre for Global Competitiveness (TICGCOM) in the North-West Zone of the country.

Earlier the vice chancellor of Bayero University Kano,Prof. Sagir Adamu Abbas enumerated the giant strides of the University in areas of research and innovations, and he therefore reiterated the commitment of university communities to partner with FMSTI to achieve the objective of advancing the Country technologically.

Goodwill messages were also delivered by the Vice chancellor, Kano State University of Science and Technology, Prof.Shehu Alhaji Musa and Yusuf Maitama University,Prof.Muktar Atiku Kurawa.

The project manager for global competitiveness and strategy, Sir. Henry Eteama said that efforts are ongoing to ensure that Scientific Research results are not academic but are industry driven.

He stressed the need for standardization, quality assessment, and an enabling environment will be ensured by the Federal Government, as this will allow for global recognition of Nigerian products and innovations.

