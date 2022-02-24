From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, reaffirmed its commitment to bringing down inflation and growing the economy.

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, stated this after briefing the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammedu Buhari on the latest performance figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

He said the economy was making a lot of progress given its consistent good performance in recent times, but admitted that the impact of the growth on the lives of Nigerians was yet to fully manifest.

Citing the National Development Plan 2021-2025, Agba said work on reviving the Nigerian economy was a continuous process. He, however, declined to provide definite timelines to reduce the inflation to the level that would positively impact all Nigerians.

On why Nigerians were not feeling the impact of the GDP growth, Agba said: “First, you say the figures that were given show that there is a positive trajectory in terms of the economy. I think first we need to understand what GDP itself means. It’s the totality of the value of goods and services, it’s an indication of what is happening in the economy, when you are having more to spend, more transactions are going on. It means that the economy itself is growing and if it is declining, and you have such negative decline in two quarters, then we will say you are in a recession. And NBS has consistently given these figures, whether they are positive or they are negative, and then we compare them either on month-on-month basis or year-on-year basis. And then, we also have what those figures are annually, which tend to show us or indicate whether we are making progress or not. What those numbers show is that there’s a steady progress that is being made. Whether it is far-reaching enough is a different ball game.

“And that’s why you see in the National Development Plan 2021 to 2025, we are looking for a growth rate of an average of five per cent. We haven’t got there yet but it is beginning to move towards that trajectory.

“In terms of inflation, for about 17 months consecutively, you find that inflation rate was going up but what we are beginning to see is that for eight consecutive months, there’s a steady decline. It is not so much of the heavy decline but there is consistency in that decline, both for headline and to the inflation.

“But in December, we noticed that there was a slight increase. Of course, you know what normally would happen at the end of the year when everybody’s chasing the few available goods.

“So the demand, of course, is much, much higher than supply. But the good news is that in January, there was also a decline. And we noticed that the food index increases was around price of bread and cereal. And then food products were classified, like potatoes, yam, and other tubers, soft drinks, oil fats and fruit.

“So, the economy is being worked on; it’s a work in progress. I can’t give you a definitive date when inflation is going to be below 10 per cent. But the fact that we say that there is inflation means that the prices are being worked on.”

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, appealed to commuters using the Abuja-Keffi expressway, who have suffered consistent traffic gridlock in recent times to bear with the government, noting that the ongoing expansion was meant to alleviate their sufferings.

While noting that over 20,000 vehicles ply the road daily, he said if it was possible the road would have been shut to enable its speedy implementation.