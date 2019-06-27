Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Anger was let loose on Wednesday as aggrieved Federal Ministry of Education workers attachesd to the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education (NMEC) shut down the headquarters of the agency in protest.

They accused the management particularly the Executive Secretary, Abba Haladu, of high handedness, unfair labour treatment and deliberate attempts to create unnecessary career stagnation for the workers.

The workers, in their large numbers, barricaded the entrance to the NMEC headquarters as early as possible, denying visitors and other workers entry and exit opportunity to the building.

The workers under the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), said the three days warning strike which commenced yesterday was to compel the Executive Secretary to attend to their needs in order to avoid further industrial disharmony.

They listed their grievances to include outstanding promotion, non-confirmation of employment, lack of staff training and their migration to the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information Systems (IPPIS) platform.

They said they had given the management enough time to attend to their needs and other welfare issues, but time have passed with no sign of that, hence the need to reawaken the consciousness of the management to their plight. through peaceful pro

The Chairman of ASCSN, Ismail Oniyangi, described the leadership of Abubakar Haladu as a “one -man management “. He requested that the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education,

Sonny Echono, who is overseeing the ministry remove him with immediate effect.

All efforts to get response from the executive secretary were unsuccessful. He neither picked calls to his known mobile line nor responded to text messages.