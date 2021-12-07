From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Barely few minutes after the dissolution of the management board of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) by the Federal Government, Minister of Power has said that the disagreement that led to the shutting down of operations of AEDC has been resolved.

In a statement, Special Adviser on Communication to Minister of Power, Isa Sanusi, said that the Minister of State for Power led the meeting of all stakeholders in Abuja, which resolved all the areas of disagreement and set out timeline for addressing all outstanding issues.

“An expansive meeting between the leadership of NUEE and relevant government institutions in the power sector over the industrial action which affected the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) franchise areas regarding the unresolved dispute with the management of AEDC over unpaid entitlements, has resolved all issues.

“It was resolved that the government should intervene with the firm arrangement to ensure the payment of the outstanding entitlements of AEDC staff within 21 days counting from the date of the signing of this MOU” the statement, noted.

Consequently, Sanusi said, the industrial action was immediately suspended and power restored to all the franchise areas of AEDC.

“The meeting was led by the Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jeddy Agba.

In attendance were representatives of the industrial unions and other stakeholders like Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser, said, the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu has assured that this administration will continue to address all grey areas to ensure that the power sector reforms embarked upon by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration fully transform the sector.

