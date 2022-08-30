By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The federal government has officially launched project T-MAX, a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme in Lagos, aimed at lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

There are seven pilot states listed for the pilot scheme, which are: Lagos, Ogun, Edo, Enugu, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Gombe, with the aim of empowering at least, 15,000 Nigerians across the pilot states.

Out of the, 3,000 beneficiaries are being targeted in Lagos, while 2,000 each will benefit from the other six states.

TVET programme has been approved by the National Steering Committee on National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy, NPRGS, Chaired by the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as one of the core interventions to achieve the Federal Government’s goal of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

Senior Special Assistant (SSA), to the President on Education Intervention, Fela Bank-Olemoh, and Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, disclosed this at a media briefing and official launch of the programme, held at the state Ministry of Education, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to Bank-Olemoh, the project is also, aimed at poverty alleviation and employment opportunities among the masses.

“Project Technical-Maximum tagged: T-MAX, aims to equip about 10 million Nigerians by 2030 with Technical and Vocational skills they need to be economically independent.

“For this Pilot phase of the project, which spans from August – December 2022, a total number of 15,000 individuals will be trained across seven states: Lagos, Ogun, Edo, Enugu, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Gombe.

“Some of the skills that will be deployed include Information, Communication, Technology, ICT, Tiling and Stone Work, Solar Installation, Welding and Fabrication, Plumbing and Fittings, Domestic Electrical Wiring and Installation, Furniture Works, Beauty Care and Cosmetology, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Repairs and Automobile.

“At the end of this Programme, Starter Packs will be given to the top participants in each state based on participants’ assessment rankings. These Starter Packs will set selected beneficiaries off in their respective acquired skills.

“Some of the top participants will also be placed on internships to aid them in improving their skills while gaining hands-on experience.

“At the end of this project, over 15,000 Nigerians would be empowered with the skills in this pilot phase and this will also serve as a model for the expansion of Technical and Vocational skills acquisition across the country. This will be scaled up to about 1 million beneficiaries by mid-2023.”

Bank-Olemoh added that the portal for application will be opened by September 1, 2022 for prospective participants for application.

The training programme is expected to kick off officially in September and end by November.

Adefisayo, in her remarks, commended the initiative of the FG, stressing that it would create the opportunity for youths to learn a trade that would help them to be useful members of society rather than relying on academic certificates alone.

The commissioner, who added that technical and vocational training were needed to meet up the current reality in society, reiterated the commitment of the state government to training youths to be self-reliant.

Adefisayo, later led Bank-Olemoh and his team which included the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Area Manager, Mr A Fanope and the Executive Secretary of Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), Mrs Morenike Azeez, to address about 40 private/public centres’ heads where the project will be taking place in the state at the onboarding ceremony of TVET, held at LASTVEB, centre, Agidingbi, Ikeja.