The National Social Investment Office (NSIO) has advised Nigerians, particularly beneficiaries of the N-Power programme, to discountenance fake social media messages about the scheme.

Mr Justice Bibiye, the Communications Officer, NSIO, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, urged the beneficiaries to be circumspect.

He said that fraudulent messages were put out to deceive unsuspecting individuals into applying for a fresh batch of N-Power volunteers or N-Power devices via fabricated links on the social media.

“Such messages are the handiwork of fraudsters who would stop at nothing in trying to rip innocent people of their hard earned resources.

“We wish to state categorically that the Federal Government has yet to commence the distribution of devices to Batch B, N-Power beneficiaries.

“Indeed, the process has commenced and all beneficiaries would be duly informed via the N-Power website or other verified social media contacts of the NSIO, when the devices are available.

“Electronic devices such as IPads and laptops, among others, are part of the working tools given to beneficiaries of the N-Power programme.

“The devices are preloaded with learning modules to help beneficiaries function effectively in their various specialties at their Primary Places of Assignment (PPA),’’ he said. (NAN)