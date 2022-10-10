No fewer than 101 suspected Boko Haram terrorists have been allegedly released from the Kirikiri Medium Security Prison, Lagos State in exchange for the freed 23 Abuja-Kaduna train attack victims.

According to an online platform, Foundation for Investigative Journalism, wardens at the facility let them out as part of a swap deal for the release of travellers who were abducted in Kaduna on March 28.

The source said the freed suspects had been awaiting trial since 2009, adding that they knew about the Kuje jailbreak before it occurred.

“They secretly released 101 Boko Haram suspects around 6 am. The negotiations had been ongoing for some months. We used to pray together. During prayers, they spoke Hausa, and they told me they would be going home by October.