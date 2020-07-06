The Federal Government has announced that West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams for graduating students will now hold from August 4 till September 5.

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajuiba, made the announcement at Monday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He said the local timings for the country will be published while concluding stakeholders meeting with Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) will hold on Tuesday.

He also advised parents and guardians to ensure their wards register for National Examinations Council (NECO) exams currently ongoing.