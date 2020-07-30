Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government has released schedule for various national examinations for exit classes.

This followed its earlier decision to reopen schools to allow students participate in 2020 West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

A statement released in Abuja by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, indicated that all the examinations beginning with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) will run from August 17 to November 18.

The statement said Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba, announced the decision in Abuja, yesterday, after series of meetings with chief executives of examination bodies in Nigeria.

It read: “The National Business and Technical Examination Board, (NABTEB) examinations will start on the 21st September and end by 15th October, 2020. Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations, (SSCE) for SS3, conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO) will start on 5th of October and end on 18th of November, 2020, while the Basic Education Certificate Examinations, (BECE) for JSS 3 also conducted by NECO, will start on the 24th of August and end on the 7th of September, 2020.

“Furthermore, the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) which is a one-day NECO examination for intending applicants into Unity Colleges (JSS1) will run in-between the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations, precisely on Saturday, 17th October, 2020.

“Meanwhile, registration for the NECO (SSCE), which is on-going, will end on the 10th of September, 2020, with no room for extension of the registration for whatsoever.”

The statement further indicated that the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) examination will commence on Wednesday, September 23 and end October 17.

The minister directed all examination bodies to release details of their examination timetables in the next seven days.