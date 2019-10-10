Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Federal Government on Thursday formally announced the establishment of Federal University of Health Sciences, (FUHS) Otukpo, Benue state.

A permanent secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, Architect Sunny Echono who disclosed this during a workshop on Education Management Information System at the Royal Choice Inn, Makurdi stated that Governor Samuel Ortom has also approved that General Hospital, Otukpo would serve as the nucleus for the commencement of the new university.

He explained further that President Muhammad Buhari has also approved the establishment of secondary education commission so that education at that level would be re-energized and repositioned.

Echono who posited that the workshop would help Nigeria to do proper planning for the development of education, urged Education managers to take up the challenge of collecting data for educational development at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

In his address, Governor Ortom who was represented by his deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu, commended Echono whom he noted was instrumental to making of the dream for the University of Health Sciences in Otukpo to become a reality.

The four day workshop which started earlier in the week attracted participants from the 36 states and the FCT.