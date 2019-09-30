Adewale Sanyaolu

The Federal Government at the weekend announced fresh plans to restream the 215MW Kaduna power plant. Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jeddy Agba, stated this during a facility tour of Greenville LNG Plant and Dufil Prima Foods in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Agba disclosed that the government was ready to partner with Greenville to ensure that the Kaduna power plants run on its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

He expressed confidence that the Federal Government will be interested in partnering with Greenville, considering the fact that the supply from their end is huge enough to supply the need of the power plant in Kano and also Kaduna.

Agba noted that the LNG from Greenville will help boost activities in and around industrial clusters in Kaduna and Kano.

‘‘If we have these two plants powered by this facility, we are good to go. It will help in power generation, which is government’s priority. With the supply from here, power supply would improve. Kaduna power plant could use LNG from here which would be on a willing buyer- willing seller arrangement.

It’s an important facility to invest in and can supply the power needs of the country. We would patronise Greenville to the best of our ability if they keep to the terms of agreements, so hopefully we are in partnership,.

He assured the management of Greenville that he would bring up the matter at this week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting by sharing his thoughts with the President and other council members on the need to encourage the use of the Greenville LNG for the two power plants.

Chairman of Greenville LNG, Mr. Eddy Broeke, lamented that the delay by General Electric has caused the Kaduna power plant a major setback.