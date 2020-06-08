Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced new protocols for evacuating Nigerians stranded abroad as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Government had on May 27th, suspended all evacuations of Nigerians stranded abroad over the COVID-19 pandemic, pending when new protocols on testing will be in place.

It had also insisted that the mandatory supervised isolation of persons arriving outside the country will continue to be for 14 days until a new policy comes into place.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 National Coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu, who announced the new protocols said, Nigerians returning home will be required to undergo

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Testing within 14 days of their travel date.

They will also be required to, prior to boarding, sign an undertaking to make themselves available for a repeat PCR test within 72 hours of arrival; They will be required to stay in their city of arrival (Abuja or Lagos) for a period of 14 days of self-isolation, at their own cost (this isolation can be at home). There will be supervision by health authorities during the isolation.

According to him, the PTF was completing the revision of the protocols for evacuation of Nigerians abroad, saying: “We are working hard to ensure we get it right, and also make best use of resources available to us, so that the 4,000 Nigerians who want to return home can do so.”

Aliyu said the feeding and accommodation of returnees in isolation can no longer be sustained.

According to him: “Previous 14-day isolation at government-selected hotels will now be implemented as self-isolation, at home or any other place selected by passengers, but within city of arrival. In that period you will not be expected to go out or receive visitors.”

The PTF National Coordinator, said Nigerian Missions abroad will coordinate and provide clearance for the evacuation.

He said emphasis will be on people in challenging circumstances: short term visitors, those on medical and official trips, family holidays, pregnant women, the elderly and students.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika assured travelers that civil aviation will be very safe when the industry resumes full operations.